After winning the ODI series and the first T20I of the three-match series, South Africa Women will clash with West Indies Women in the second T20I. The West Indies vs South Africa Women's 2nd T20I 2025 is organized to be played on Sunday, June 22. The West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I 2025 will be hosted at the 3Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the WI-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast viewing option is not available on the TV channels due to the absence of an authorized broadcast partner. However, fans can watch the WI-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website in exchange for a match pass worth 29 INR. Ben Duckett Says Jasprit Bumrah Is the Best in the World, Toughest to Face Under Lights When Charging In Downhill.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I 2025 Details

It’s Game Two of the T20I series, and our Proteas Women are one win away from sealing it! 🇿🇦🔥 After a dominant all-round display in the opening match to take a 1-0 lead, our ladies are fired up to keep the momentum going 🏏💪. 📺 Catch all the action live on SuperSport.… pic.twitter.com/LnRUldhBJq — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 22, 2025

