West Indies, thanks to Justin Greaves's unbeaten 115 on Day 2, are in the driving seat against Bangladesh in the ongoing WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 and will want to choke the visitors even more when play resumes on Day 3. The WI vs BAN 1st Test is being held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in India, the WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 will not have a live TV telecast. However, fans for live viewing options can head over to FanCode app and website for live streaming of WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Day 3, for which a pass will be needed. West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2024: Mikyle Louis Misses Out on Century as Hosts Score 250 Runs on Day 1.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3

After a fierce duel against England, can West Indies keep Bangladesh at bay in a 2-match Test series? 🧐 Tune in to catch all the action LIVE on #FanCode!#WIvBANonFanCode pic.twitter.com/Hz6xqbwG7T — FanCode (@FanCode) November 20, 2024

