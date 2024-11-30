West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test of the two-match series on Saturday, November 30. The WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024 is set to be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). West Indies, with a 1-0 lead will eye a whitewash which would give them a lot of confidence in the longest format going forward. Unfortunately, there would be no WI vs BAN live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans seeking an online viewing option can tune in to the FanCode app and website where they can watch WI vs BAN live streaming, but at the cost of a match pass. WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024: West Indies National Cricket Team Ends Two-Year Losing Streak at Home With 201-Run Win Over Bangladesh.

WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024

