West Indies national cricket team will look to sign off from the T20I series against the England national cricket team on a high when these two sides meet in the fifth and final match, on Monday, November 18. The WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2024 is set to be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, there would be no WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2024 live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There's however, an online viewing option. Fans can watch WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but would need a match pass for the same. WI vs ENG 4th T20I 2024: Shai Hope, Evin Lewis Half-Centuries Power West Indies to Five-Wicket Win Over England.

WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2024 Live Streaming

The stage is set for the 5th and final T20I! 👊🏻 With the series title already clinched by England, will the Windies take the final game after a resounding victory in the 4th T20I? 👀 Watch to find out, LIVE on #FanCode!#WIvENGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/PbSeBoo0kD — FanCode (@FanCode) November 17, 2024

