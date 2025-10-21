Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will resume proceedings in their one-off Test match on Day 2, on Tuesday, October 21. Day 2 of the ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test match is set to resume at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any option to watch ZIM vs AFG live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India looking for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan online can watch ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app or website. But for that, fans would need either a match pass or a tour pass. Zimbabwe, at 130/2, will look to build on their lead after bowling out Afghanistan for just 127 runs in their first innings. Afghanistan Players Pay Tribute to Afghan Victims, Including 3 Cricketers Who Were Killed in Pakistani Airstrike Ahead of ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test 2025 (See Pic).

ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test Day 1 Stumps

That's Stumps on Day 1 AfghanAtalan have taken one more wicket in the final session on Day 1 as the proceedings take Zimbabwe to 130/2, leading by 3 runs going into the stumps. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #ZIMvAFG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/ney9JGIcsX — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 20, 2025

