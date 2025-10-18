In an unfortunate incident, three Afghanistan cricketers lost their lives after the Pakistan military conducted an airstrike in Paktika province. The tragic incident was confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), which expressed its deepest sorrow and grief. ACB has confirmed that the players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district. Ahead of the one-off Test against the Zimbabwe national cricket team, Afghanistan players paid tribute and expressed their deepest condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families and all Afghans affected by this heartbreaking incident. Afghanistan Cricket Board Mourns Loss of Three Cricketers in Airstrikes, Withdraws From Upcoming T20I Tri-Nation 2025 Series Involving Pakistan.

Afghanistan Players Pay Tribute to Afghan Victims

AfghanAtalan, during their practice session ahead of the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe, gathered together to pay tribute to the victims of the tragic attack in Paktika province and expressed their deepest condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families and all Afghans… pic.twitter.com/dBc1m7Wkqe — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ACB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)