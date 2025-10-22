Afghanistan have their task cut out as they look to cut down Zimbabwe's lead on Day 3 of the ZIM vs AFG one-off Test match at the Harare Cricket Club in Harare on Wednesday, October 22. At stumps on Day 2, the Afghanistan National Cricket Team was 34/1, trailing the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team by 198 runs with Ibrahim Zadran (25*) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (7*) out in the middle. Day 3 of the ZIM vs AFG one-off Test will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the ZIM vs AFG one-off Test match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. However, viewers in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch ZIM vs AFG live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but would need either a match or a tour pass for the same. Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi Registers Best Figures By an Afghanistan Bowler on Test Debut, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test 2025.

ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test Day 2 Stumps

