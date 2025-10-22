Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi scripted history during the ZIM vs AFG one-off Test 2025 in Harare on October 21, registering the best bowling figures by an Afghanistan National Cricket Team player on Test debut. The right-arm fast bowler, who had previously made his international debut in 2019 when he played a T20I, came up with a sensational performance, taking seven wickets for 97 runs. Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi dismissed Brian Bennett (6), Nick Welch (49), Brendan Taylor (49), Tafadzwa Tsiga (17), Richard Ngrava (0), Blessing Muzarabani (5) and Tanaka Chivanga (5) to help Afghanistan bowl out the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team to 359 in their first innings. With this, he broke the previous record held by Amir Hamza, who had picked up 5/74 in a Test against West Indies in 2019. Afghanistan Players Pay Tribute to Afghan Victims, Including 3 Cricketers Who Were Killed in Pakistani Airstrike Ahead of ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test 2025 (See Pic).

Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi Scripts History on Test Debut for Afghanistan

2nd INNINGS CHANGE! 🔁 Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi returned with impressive figures of 7/97 as Zimbabwe finished their first inning on 359/10 runs, taking a lead of 232 runs. 👍 Sharifi's (7/97) is the best figures by an Afghan on Test debut, going past the previous best of Amir… pic.twitter.com/mWUj8rOf8q — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 21, 2025

