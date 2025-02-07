Zimbabwe will be facing Ireland in a one-off test match at Bulawayo, looking to secure a home win that eluded them in the Afghanistan series. Ireland on the other hand last played a test back in mid-2024 and it was against the same opponents. On day one, Zimbabwe managed to wrap up the opponents on 260 and even cut the lead to 188 runs with nine wickets in hand. The day 2 action will continue on February 7. The Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test 2025 will be played at Queens Club in Bulawayo and it will start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, there will be no live telecast available of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland Test 2025 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. But fans in India will be able to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 25. Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025 .

Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test 2025 Live

Ireland travel to Zimbabwe for an exciting tour of non stop cricketing action! 😍 Catch the one-off Test match, LIVE starting today on #FanCode!#ZIMvIREonFanCode pic.twitter.com/RiXO2OUp2U — FanCode (@FanCode) February 6, 2025

