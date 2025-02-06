Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025  

Johnathan Campbell made his Test debut for Zimbabwe and immediately scripted his name in history taking over the captaincy from Craig Ervine.

Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025  
Alastair Campbell, Johnathan Campbell (Photo Credit: 'X"/ICC and ZimbabweCricket)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 06, 2025 03:38 PM IST

The Zimbabwe national cricket team is currently hosting Ireland national cricket team in One-off Test. Johnathan Campbell made his Test debut for the ide and immediately scripted his name in history taking over the captaincy from Craig Ervine. Regular skipper Craig Ervine opts out of the one-off Test due to a family emergency. His father Alastair Campbell  had also captained the side. So with Janathan taking over the captaincy, the pair became fourth father-son duo to captain Test Team. Frank Mann- George Mann (England), Walter Hadley and Sir Richard Hadley (New Zealand) are some famous duos who achieved this impressive feat. Zimbabwe Captain Craig Ervine Lauds Afghanistan Following Defeat in Second Test, Says ‘They Played Much Better’.

Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History

