The ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test is headed for an entertaining finish with the visitors in a position of advantage as the action heads to Day 5, on Monday, February 10. Ireland need three wickets to win while Zimbabwe require 109 runs for victory. Day 5 of the IRE vs ZIM One-Off Test is set to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to the ZIM vs IRE live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch the ZIM vs IRE live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but only after acquiring a match pass that costs Rs 19. Blessing Muzarabani Becomes First Zimbabwe Pacer To Pick Seven Wickets in an Innings, Achieves Record During IRE vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test 2025 Live Streaming

Ireland travel to Zimbabwe for an exciting tour of non stop cricketing action! 😍 Catch the one-off Test match, LIVE starting today on #FanCode!#ZIMvIREonFanCode pic.twitter.com/RiXO2OUp2U — FanCode (@FanCode) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)