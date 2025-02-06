Blessing Muzarabani is having a historic outing in the ongoing IRE vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025, by becoming the first Zimbabwe pacer to pick seven wickets in an innings, and only the second bowler from the country to achieve this feat. Muzarabani finished with figures of seven for 58, which saw Ireland bundle out for 260 on Day 1. This is also Muzarabani's second five-wicket haul in Tests, having made debut in 2017. Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025

Blessing Muzarabani Creates History For Zimbabwe

