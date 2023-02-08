The date for the World Test Championship 2021-23 final have been announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to a statement, the summit clash of the Test championship's second edition will be played from June 7-11. The Oval in London will host the final match. A reserve day has also been kept (June 12). Australia are current toppers of the WTC points table, with second-placed India also likely to make a second-consecutive final appearance. But it largely depends on the outcome of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which starts on February 9.

WTC 2021-23 Final Date Revealed

Mark your calendars 🗓 The dates for the ICC World Test Championship Final later this year have been revealed 🤩#WTC23https://t.co/gOJcoWVc58 — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2023

