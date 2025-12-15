Lionel Messi is currently visiting Delhi. His last destination of the GOAT tour. He has already visited cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai and barring Kolkata, which saw chaos, the remaining two cities saw the event happen successfully. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul are also accompanying Messi in this tour. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Messi met with former BCCI secretary and ICC chairperson Jay Shah. Shah handed him a Team India jersey with no 10 printed on it. No 10 is Messi's jersey number. He also handed Suarez and de Paul no 9 and no 7 jerseys respectively. Fans loved to see Messi receive Team India and made the pictures viral on social media. Geeta Basra Meets Lionel Messi with Harbhajan Singh, Thanks Mumbai Police for Smooth Management (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Meets Jay Shah

ICC Chairman Jay Shah gifts new Indian cricket jerseys to Leo Messi, Suarez and De Paul🇮🇳❤️‍🔥😍! Leo Messi - No 10 Suarez - No 9 De Paul - No 7 pic.twitter.com/5iE2rHqkaI — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) December 15, 2025

