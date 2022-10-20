In the unpredictable game of cricket, Netherlands and Sri Lanka have made their way to Super 12 Fixtures. They played against each other today (Thursday, October 20) in Simonds Stadium, Geelong where Sri Lanka won by 16 runs. In the second game United Arab Emirates (UAE) took on Namibia and registered their first win in the ICC T20 World Cups and that ends the tour of Namibia for the tournament. Sri Lanka and Netherlands head to Super 12 round now from Group A.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule: Updated Super 12 Fixtures

Sri Lanka and Netherlands have some massive fixtures lined up in the Super 12 after sealing their qualification 👊🏻 Check out the updated fixtures in the Super 12 👉🏻 https://t.co/VlX3uCYXxn#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iUw44ur5Rp — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2022

