The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is round the corner and the schedule has been announced. The tournament starts on October 8 and the iconic Eden Gardens is set to host five matches including the iconic semi-final. Ahead of that CAB President Snehashis Ganguly announces the rates and ticket prices of the World Cup matches to be hosted at the venue including the India vs South Africa clash.

ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Prices for Kolkata Announced

Eden Gardens tickets prices for World cup. (Announced by CAB Chief) - 1. Bangladesh vs. Qualifier 1: - Upper Tiers: Rs 650 - D H blocks: Rs 1000 - B C K L blocks: Rs 1500 2. England vs. Pakistan and Bangladesh vs. Pakistan: - Upper Tiers: Rs 800 - D H blocks: Rs… pic.twitter.com/MeFqy1uPHw — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) July 10, 2023

