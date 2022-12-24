Virat Kohli is not having his best of times in Test cricket and in the series against Bangladesh. He is yet to score big in this series and in the Day 3 of the 2nd Test, he drops four crucial catches including that of Litton Das at slip. Litton ends up scoring a crucial 73, giving Bangladesh a lead of 145 runs. Previously he failed to judge two catches and claimed one of Nurul Hasan which bounced ahead of him. After this incident, angry fans took to twitter and slammed Virat Kohli for his sloppy fielding. Virat Kohli Gets into War of Words With Bangladesh Fielders After Getting Dismissed During Day 3 IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 (Watch Video)

'Can't Even Catch Fly'

'No Runs and No Catches'

'Won't Even Catch Covid'

'Mystery Solved'

'Oops'

'Butter-Fingered'

'Too Much Butter'

