Virat Kohli is not having his best of times in Test cricket and in the series against Bangladesh. He is yet to score big in this series and in the Day 3 of the 2nd Test, he drops four crucial catches including that of Litton Das at slip. Litton ends up scoring a crucial 73, giving Bangladesh a lead of 145 runs. Previously he failed to judge two catches and claimed one of Nurul Hasan which bounced ahead of him. After this incident, angry fans took to twitter and slammed Virat Kohli for his sloppy fielding. Virat Kohli Gets into War of Words With Bangladesh Fielders After Getting Dismissed During Day 3 IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 (Watch Video)

'Can't Even Catch Fly'

Virat Kohli can't even catch a fly today! Only hope they don't come to haunt India back! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) December 24, 2022

'No Runs and No Catches'

Naa run bnaau, naa catch pakdu . Kohli hu beta, jb chaahe field pe RR karu. pic.twitter.com/Wf1AW8KFRg — 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@Captain45_) December 24, 2022

'Won't Even Catch Covid'

Virat Kohli catching's so bad today, if he went and hugged everyone in Wuhan hospital's pandemic ward, he won't even catch Covid. #BANvIND — Binoy🏎 (@ThisisBinoy) December 24, 2022

'Mystery Solved'

'Oops'

'Butter-Fingered'

Virat Kohli getting to be butter- fingered now! Another 50 by Bangla Desh India may be staring at defeat. — E.R. Ramachandran (@ERRamachandran) December 24, 2022

'Too Much Butter'

Seems @imVkohli had too much butter today during breakfast and he didn’t wash his hands properly after that. I mean how one can drop 5-6 catches alone? And if he is out best slip fielder, then god save us. #INDvsBAN @BCCI — Prabodh Kumar Swain (@prabodhswain) December 24, 2022

