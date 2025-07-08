The India vs England Test series is currently levelled 1-1 after both teams won a match after the first two Tests. England won at Leeds and India won at Birmingham. They will clash in the third Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground starting from July 10. Both teams have had issues with the pitches in the first two pitches. They were batting friendly, slow and there was a lack of pace and bounce. England coach Brendon McCullum admitted that he is looking for a 'spicy' pitch at Lord's. Two days ahead of the match, journalist Sandipan Banerjee shared the first looks of the Lord's pitch. In the first look, it looked like it has a nice and even grass covering and the bowlers will find some purchase. Michael Atherton Says Ben Stokes’ Batting Form Has Declined Every Year Since Becoming England Captain.

Here's the First Look at the Lord's Cricket Ground Pitch

