It has been an exciting and very balanced series so far between England and India and they enter the fifth Test Day 5 with the series still in balance. It has been a Day of exciting cricket as India started positively removing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, but then Joe Root and Harry Brook stitched a mammoth partnership powering England to a comfortable position. When Brook got out, England were still some distance away. But Prasidh Krishna dismissed both Jacob Bethell and Joe Root in quick succession and the match went in uncertain waters. Just when Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith were struggling to keep the chase going, rain interrupted and after inspection, Umpires concluded to abandon the play for remainder of the Day and the game entered Day 5, with both sides strongly in the game. Is Chris Woakes Fit to Bat in 4th Innings of India vs England 5th Test 2025?

IND vs ENG Fifth Test Day 4 Stumps

Play has been called off for Day 4! We will see you tomorrow for Day 5 action. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Tc2xpWMCJ6#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/xtbW1SBdIQ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2025

