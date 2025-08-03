Chris Woakes suffered an unfortunate injury during the India vs England fifth Test match at the Oval on Day 1. Woakes has played five Test matches in the series and was looking to end the series on a good note. He started well with the ball in hand but as India's innings went on, he hurt himself by accident. Woakes was chasing behind a ball hit by Karun Nair down the ground and lunged to saved one run near the boundary line. He landed awkwardly on his shoulder and immediately looked in excruciating pain. He had to be carried off the field using his sweater as a sling. Chris Woakes Ruled Out of Remainder of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 After Suffering Shoulder Injury on Day 1.

Woakes did not bowl in the next two innings and England played with three seamers. The game went out to be very close and England were chasing in the last innings. When they lost their sixth wicket with 37 runs still remaining to be chased. England were very close to a victory and what they needed was some more time with an extra wicket. Amid this, fans anticipated that Chris Woakes might come out to bat in the last wicket to give some support to the team and wanted to know if he can bat. Fans can get the complete information of whether Woakes would be able to bat here.

Is Chris Woakes Fit to Bat?

England Cricket announced that the 36-year-old suffered a dislocated left shoulder when diving. He was ruled out from the remained of the Test match. Although it was anticipated that he would undergo a surgery, the real extent of the injury was not revealed. According to law, if the situation demands, Woakes could make his way out to the middle as England chases a record target at The Oval. The ECB is yet to issue a statement in this regard.

Chris Woakes In Oval On Day 4

Look who's in his whites in the dressing room 👀 pic.twitter.com/YQPaVhDYhv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 3, 2025

Woakes came to the Oval Stadium on Day 2 of the Test match with a sling. He was again spotted on Day 4, entering the dressing with the sling on and it seemed like Woakes can come out to bat if the team needs him to bat in such a situation. If he can pull it off, it will be big achievement. With the game entering Day 5, Woakes still remains in the mix. Joe Root confirmed post match that Woakes will bat if England needed him to come out despite being in a lot of pain. Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue will definitely bat ahead of him and will try to make sure Woakes does not need to bat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2025 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).