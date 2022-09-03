India and Pakistan are set to face each other once again in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament on Sunday, September 4. This match is a Super 4 round game and was set after Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs to qualify, a day ago. India had emerged victorious the last time they faced Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener. The Men in Blue had bowled out Pakistan and were in a tense run-chase that saw Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja take them to a famous win. You can watch full IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Video Highlights Here.

India's Winning Moment vs Pakistan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)