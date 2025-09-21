It is India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage, but some fans were left disappointed while watching IND vs PAK live streaming online on SonyLIV. With Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner, Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony, provided Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online. And on the occasion of the big India vs Pakistan match on September 21 in Dubai, fans who attempted to watch the IND vs PAK game online experienced a number of issues. Several Sony Liv users took to social media to voice their concern pertaining to issues in watching the IND vs PAK live streaming online. One social media user said that he was unable to log in to Sony Liv from his TV to watch IND vs PAK live streaming, while another criticised the streaming quality. See some reactions below. Mohammad Nawaz Run Out Video: Watch Suryakumar Yadav Nail Stunning Direct Hit to Dismiss Pakistan All-Rounder During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

'Worst App to Watch Cricket'

@SonyLIV is the worst app to watch cricket, keep putting ads in an ongoing over. Don’t show complete analysis of a wicket, keep cutting it at odd places Worst experience ever and absolutely nonsensical — Nitesh Jain (@canitesh_jain) September 21, 2025

'Please Improve Your Broadcasting'

@SonyLIV if you don't have better servers than why you apply for streaming rights of cricket match and that too a @indvspak your live stream is always buffering nothing else... please improve your broadcasting — Rahul Jethani (@rahulj1212) September 21, 2025

Another Fan Unhappy with IND vs PAK Live Streaming Online on Sony Liv

Surprised @SonyLIV isn’t showing an ad between every ball. Maybe in the final. Disgrace of a channel! — Arjun Dev (@arjun19dev) September 21, 2025

'Frustrating and Pathetic Experience'

.@SonyLIV @SonyLIVIntl your app is nowhere near the standard of other cricket streaming platforms. Constant freezing, forced restarts which forces repeated ads make viewers miss overs. Frustrating & pathetic experience.#INDvPAK — Ashwani Verma (@_AshwaniVerma) September 21, 2025

'Can't Login?'

