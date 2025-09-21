Mohammad Nawaz had to go back to the pavilion as Suryakumar Yadav's situational awareness caught him off-guard during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at Dubai. Salman Agha tried to hit Jasprit Bumrah across the line by making it a fulltoss, didn't get the whole of it and hit it straight to the square leg fielder. The square leg fielder threw the ball at the stumps of the non-striker's end and it went over to Suryakumar Yadav at mid-off who was backing it up. Mohammad Nawaz stepped out to take a run on the overthrows and due to poor situational awareness, stopped in his track and was returning to the crease without even looking at the ball, in a casual manner. He forgot to drag the back and Suryakumar Yadav nailed a direct hit. Replays showed Nawaz was still outside when the stumps lit up and he was adjudged out. Abhishek Sharma Catch Video: Watch Indian Cricketer Scalp Diving Grab to Dismiss Saim Ayub During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Mohammad Nawaz Run Out Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)