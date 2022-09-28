India clinched an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20I and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at Greenfield Stadium on September 28, thanks to an all-round performance from the men in blue. Batting first, South Africa were restricted to 108 runs, courtesy of Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul. India chased down the winning target in 17 overs. KL Rahul smashed his 19th T20I fifty while Suryakumar Yadav scored his 8th half-century in T20Is.

India Beat South Africa by Eight Wickets in 1st T20I:

