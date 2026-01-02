Team India cricketer Shubman Gill met star Manchester City footballer Erling Haaland recently in a Nike Brand Ambassador's meetup. The duo have met earlier in 2023 and after that this is the first time they caught up with each other. Gill is an ardent football fan which he admitted on several instances and the duo had a friendly conversation. They also exchanged souvenirs and Haaland gifted Gill a pair of signed boots. Fans loved the camaraderie between the two and made the video viral on social media. Shubman Gill Ends 2025 as Leading Run-Scorer in Tests; Joe Root and Karanbir Singh Head ODI and T20I Batting Charts.

Shubman Gill Meets Erling Haaland

Shubman Gill met Erling Haaland 😳 pic.twitter.com/20RxiJGuDL — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 2, 2026

