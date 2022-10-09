The Indian bowlers fought back hard after Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram's half-centuries to restrict South Africa to 278/7 in the 2nd ODI 2022 on Sunday, October 9. South Africa looked like getting to 300 or more at one stage but the Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj (3/38) mounted a great comeback to restrict the visitors to well below that mark. Apart from Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and debutant Shahbaz Ahmed got one wicket apiece.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Scorecard:

Impressive bowling helps India restrict South Africa to 278/8 👏 Will 🇿🇦 be successful in defending the total?#INDvSA | Scorecard: https://t.co/ZFqBOFe4EU pic.twitter.com/jWr0ZMobeG — ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2022

