India have tightened their grip on the game with three quick wickets after the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer contributed with two scalps and Harshal Patel with another. Nicholas Pooran needs to do a rescue act for WI.

Venkatesh Iyer has his second ☝️ Jason Holder finds Shreyas Iyer at long-on, walking back for 2. #INDvWI | 📝 https://t.co/v4n2wgfk91 pic.twitter.com/SjTcFW7vCV — ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2022

