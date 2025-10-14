Kuldeep Yadav won the Man of the Match award in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 14. The leg-spinner, who did not play a single Test match in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, showed just why he can be so lethal in the longest format of the game, picking up eight wickets in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, including what was a fifth Test five-wicket haul in the first innings of the match. Kuldeep Yadav had a sensational time with the ball in the IND vs WI 2025 Test series, taking 12 wickets in the two matches. India Beat West Indies by Seven Wickets in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025; Shubman Gill Wins His First Test Series as Captain as Hosts Clinch 2-0 Whitewash Against Windies.

Kuldeep Yadav Wins Man of the Match in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025

5️⃣ wickets in the 1️⃣st innings 👌 3️⃣ wickets in the 2️⃣nd innings 👏 For his magical spells, Kuldeep Yadav bags the Player of the Match award in Delhi 🥇🫡 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/GYLslRyLf8#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/bkU7GqOILO — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2025

