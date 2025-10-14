India are on the cusp of a 2-0 whitewash as they take on West Indies on Day 5 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on Tuesday, October 14. West Indies showed a lot of resistance with the bat in hand and set a 121-run target for India after being asked to follow on and Shubman Gill and co find themselves 58 runs away from a victory. Day 5 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs WI 2025 Test series and fans can watch IND vs WI 2nd Test live telecast on its channels. There is an online viewing option as well as fans can watch the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Team India Set 121-Run To Win After Commendable West Indies Fightback, End Day at 63/1 at Stumps on Day 4.

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Stumps

2-0 Loading? 👀 With just 58 runs to get, Team India’s young guns will look to seal the series in style on Day 5! 🇮🇳#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 5 | TUE, 14th OCT | Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/sx463T3Tdy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 13, 2025

