Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Series award for an exceptional all-round performance in the IND vs WI 2025 Test series. India clinched a 2-0 whitewash against West Indies with a seven-wicket victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and Ravindra Jadeja's role with both bat and ball was extremely crucial for Shubman Gill and co to emerge victorious. Ravindra Jadeja scored a total of 104 runs in the IND vs WI 2025 Test series, which included a century in the IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test, in what was the only time he batted in the two-match affair. He was very effective with the ball as well, taking eight wickets in two matches, with his best figures being 4/54. India Beat West Indies by Seven Wickets in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025; Shubman Gill Wins His First Test Series as Captain as Hosts Clinch 2-0 Whitewash Against Windies.

Ravindra Jadeja Wins Player of the Series Award in IND vs WI 2025 Test Series

A master all-rounder! 🙌 6️⃣th Test ton! 8⃣ Wickets Player of the Match in Ahmedabad 🏆 The ever-dependable Ravindra Jadeja is adjudged the Player of the Series! 🇮🇳 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/GYLslRyLf8#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/gcYeQHtD5g — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2025

