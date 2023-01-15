India secure massive victory in the 3rd ODI and completed a clean sweep of 3-0 in the series against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram as they crush them by a margin of 317 runs. After opting to bat first, India posted a massive total of 390/5 on the board. Rohit Sharma (42) and Subhman Gill (116) gave India a strong start and provided the innings momentum which was carried on by Virat Kohli. The superstar batter started steadily with Subhman and then changed gears to score his 74th hundred and also gave India a strong finish, helping India score 116 runs in the last 10 overs. Sri Lanka began their innings with no confidence and crumbled from the top. They were down to 39/6 and thanks to Mohammed Siraj's spell (4/32), their innings wrapped up on 73. Ashen Bandara, who got injured during fielding, did not bat in the Sri Lankan innings.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Result

𝗕𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝘂𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗗𝗜𝘀!#TeamIndia register a comprehensive victory by 3️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ runs and seal the @mastercardindia #INDvSL ODI series 3️⃣-0️⃣ 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/q4nA9Ff9Q2……… pic.twitter.com/FYpWkPLPJA — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2023

