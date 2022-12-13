The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced free entry for females for the last three T20Is between India and Australia. Boys or men will have to spend a nominal amount for the final two matches of the series. The final three matches of the series will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Boys or Men can register to watch the match through the ticketing platform bookmyshow.

See tweet:

ENTRY FREE for Girls/Women for all 3⃣ #INDvAUS T20Is at the Brabourne Stadium - CCI 🙌 ENTRY FREE for Boys/Men for the 3rd T20I after registering via https://t.co/NTJAhUOZXL 👌 Nominal Charge for Boys/Men for 4th & 5th T20I - booking via https://t.co/NTJAhUOZXL 👍#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AJ6ezxfzzn — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 13, 2022

