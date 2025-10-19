Nat Sciver-Brunt, the England Women's National Cricket Team captain has won the toss and her side has opted to bat first in the IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. England head into the IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 unbeaten in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 while India come on the back of successive defeats to South Africa and Australia. India brought in one change, replacing Jemimah Rodrigues with Renuka Singh Thakur while for England, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell have made it to the playing XI. England will look to post a formidable total while India eye a good start with the ball. India vs England Live Score Updates of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Toss Report

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Playing XIs:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

England Women's National Cricket Team: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

