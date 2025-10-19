India Women's National Cricket Team vs England Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: A crucial contest with respect to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals race is set to take place as India take on England. The India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs England Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The India Women's National Cricket Team and England Women's National Cricket Teams find themselves in contrasting scenarios in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 heading into the IND-W vs ENG-W match. India Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

India enter the IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the back of defeats to South Africa and Australia in their last two matches and will be desperate to bring about a turnaround in their fortunes. Another defeat to England will seriously jeopardize their chances of making it to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. A victory, on the other hand, keeps them afloat in the race. England, on the other hand, survived a scare against Pakistan in their last match, a game which saw their batting falter, but Nat Sciver-Brunt and co would be well aware of the fact that a victory against the Women in Blue will make them the third team to enter the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. India Women vs England Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Indore Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Squads:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

England Women's National Cricket Team: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge