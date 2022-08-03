Indian Lawn Bowls team created history as they defeated South Africa 17-10 in the finals of the competition to finish on the top of the podium at Commonwealth Games 2022. This was India's first ever medal in the sport. Here is how the women's fours team celebrated their incredible feat.

Watch Video Below

Saare Jahaan Se Achcha 🫡🇮🇳 The moment where every Indian's heart was filled with pride and joy 🫶🏽 An emotional feeling to see India get their first Lawn Bowls 🥇 Medal 🥹#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara 🫶#SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySportsNetwork #B2022 #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/FZGp4VnjBq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 2, 2022

