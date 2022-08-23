Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is all set to participate in the upcoming Diamond League 2022 in Lausanne. The Indian ace javelin thrower pulled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury which he sustained during his gold medal winning campaign at World Athletics Championships. However, the 23-year-old has recovered from his injury after a lengthy hard work. He took to Twitter to share a smiling photo of him and captioned: "Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne!"

Check Neeraj Chopra's Energetic Post on Twitter:

Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne! @athletissima pic.twitter.com/wx52umcVtm — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)