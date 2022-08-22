After achieving success at the Commonwealth Games, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will aim to take their performance up a notch when they get in action in the women's doubles event at the BWF World Championships 2022 on Monday, August 22. The timing of this match is yet to be announced but it is likely to start at or after 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 and DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match on Indian TV sets. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Voot and JioTV apps.

