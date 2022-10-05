Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia and men's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh have been named as FIH Goalkeepers of the Year at the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2021-22. Interestingly, both Savita and Sreejesh were named as Goalkeepers of the Year at the last year's awards as well.

We are glad to announce the winners of the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year 2021-22. #HockeyStarsAwards Congratulations to @thehockeyindia's @savitahockey and @16Sreejesh for being chosen as the winners. Detailed breakdown of the votes can be found here 👇 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) October 5, 2022

