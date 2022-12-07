Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against India. Men in Blue have made two changes, Umran Malik and Axar Patel are back in the side replacing Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen. The hosts have made one change- Nasum Ahmed gets a game in place of Hasan Mahmud.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Toss

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Bangladesh have elected to bat against #TeamIndia in the second #BANvIND ODI. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/e77TiXdfb2 pic.twitter.com/4yTmlzKbez — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

India Playing XI

A look at our Playing XI for the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI on Sunday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the 2nd ODI.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/XhQxlQ6aMZ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

Bangladesh Playing XI

2ND ODI. Bangladesh XI: L Das (c), A Haque, N H Shanto, S Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, M Rahim (wk), Afif H Dhrubo, M H Miraz, N Ahmed, M Rahman, E Hossain. https://t.co/e77TiWV5WU #BANvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)