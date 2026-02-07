Defending champions India commenced their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a 29-run victory over the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite a top-order collapse that left the hosts reeling at 46-4, a masterclass from captain Suryakumar Yadav and a disciplined bowling performance led by Mohammed Siraj ensured a winning start for the Men in Blue. Yadav scored an unbeaten 84, while Siraj stole the limelight with the three-fer, while Arshdeep Singh and Azar Patel claimed two wickets each. For the USA, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, and Shadley van Schalkwyk stood out, scoring 37, 37*, and claiming 4 for 25, respectively. Saurabh Netravalka (0/65), meanwhile, created history by achieving the most expensive bowling figures in T20 WC history. Suryakumar Yadav Completes 1000 Runs in T20Is As Indian Captain, Achieves Milestone During IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav Leads Charge As India Win

Suryakumar Yadav's heroics, followed by a strong bowling effort sees India win their #T20WorldCup opener 👏 📝: https://t.co/lfZgszEylC pic.twitter.com/grCrSxh0Qa — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)