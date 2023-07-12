Asia Cup 2023 is slated to get underway on August 31 and the final of the multi-nation tournament will take place on September 17. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the competition. The marquee event will witness India and Pakistan taking centre stage and it is expected to be a battle to behold. It has been speculated that a group stage match between the arch-rivals could be on September 5. Also, the full schedule of the Asia Cup is likely to be announced in soon. Ravi Ashwin Becomes First Indian Bowler to Take Wicket of Father and Son in Tests, Achieves Feat After Dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul in IND vs WI 1st Test 2023

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Likely on September 5

The Pallekele International Stadium on the outskirts of Kandy is the likely venue for the Sri Lanka leg of the #AsiaCup. Dambulla, being the driest place in Sri Lanka, may host a few non-India matches as well but it is still undecided.#INDvsPAK on Sep 5 and 10 (Super 4). https://t.co/Dp31costZi — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)