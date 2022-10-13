India continue their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on Western Australia XI in a warm-up game. the clash will be played at the WACA Ground in Perth on October 13, 2022. So as the teams gear up for the encounter, we bring you India vs Western Australia latest score updates and commentary.

D'Arcy Short Holds Firm for Western Australia

Arshdeep Singh Dismisses Josh Philippe

Virat Kohli Field At Slip

India Will Bowl First

IND vs WAXI 2nd Practice

