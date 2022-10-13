India continue their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on Western Australia XI in a warm-up game. the clash will be played at the WACA Ground in Perth on October 13, 2022. So as the teams gear up for the encounter, we bring you India vs Western Australia latest score updates and commentary.

D'Arcy Short Holds Firm for Western Australia

D’Arcy Short just welcomed Ashwin, who didn’t play game one, with a huge six over deep midwicket. WA XI 1-44 in the 6th after winning the toss — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 13, 2022

Arshdeep Singh Dismisses Josh Philippe

Josh Philippe, who didn’t play game one, out for 8 at fine leg off Arshdeep Singh. WA XI 1-16 in the 3rd. Bit of bounce on this deck, perfect conditions — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 13, 2022

Virat Kohli Field At Slip

Kohli is fielding, however, at slip as WA XI bat first. He’s not named to bat though pic.twitter.com/wxGjynOTXX — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 13, 2022

India Will Bowl First

#TeamIndia will bowl first. A look at our Playing XI for the second practice match against Western Australia. pic.twitter.com/5Wutj8rFYI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2022

IND vs WAXI 2nd Practice

Hello and welcome to WACA for our second practice match against Western Australia.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VlPxHOmlfO — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2022

