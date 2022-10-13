Virat Kohli was seen crunching some classic cover drives and backfoot punches during practice in the middle of the WACA Ground as part of his preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Indian captain Rohit Sharma also had a hit in the middle. Although Kohli missed both the warm-up games India played against Western Australia, he did field in today's game. On the other hand, Rohit played the first practice match. India will definitely want both the star players to get some quality practice time and carry their form into the tournament. India Warm-up Matches Schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Practice Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details.

Virat Kohli Practicing

Virat Kohli practicing in the middle of the WACA. He didn’t bat in the two Perth games, but did field today pic.twitter.com/ctfIJ4NxHi — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 13, 2022

Rohit Sharma Practicing

Rohit Sharma having a hit in the middle after not batting in India’s 36-run loss to WA XI. Plenty of fans staying around. More than 5000 fans attended these two games pic.twitter.com/tt5WJRREHy — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 13, 2022

