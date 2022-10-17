India continue their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches. The clash will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 17, 2022 (Monday). Star Sports will telecast the game for fans in India. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

IND 157/5 in 17 Overs, Kane Richardson Dismisses Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik dismissed for 20 from 14 balls and India 155 for 5. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022

IND 138/4 in 15 Overs, Kane Richardson Dismisses Hardik Pandya

Pandya 2(5) gone DK walks in — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 17, 2022

IND 125/3 in 13 Overs, Micthell Starc Dismisses Virat Kohli

Starc gets Virat Kohli for 19(13) — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 17, 2022

IND 106/2 in 11 Overs, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Dominate

Virat Kohli MASSIVE inside out SIX over cover, the biggest part of the ground at the Gabba #ViratKohli𓃵 🇮🇳@imVkohli #SportsYaari — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 17, 2022

IND 82/2 in 9 Overs, Rohit Sharma Dismissed

Rohit Sharma gone for 15(14) — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 17, 2022

IND 79/1 in 8 Overs, KL Rahul Departs After Half-Century

End of a great knock from Rahul, 57 runs from 33 balls, good confidence boost, time for Kohli. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022

IND 69/0 in 6 Overs, KL Rahul Scores 27-Ball Fifty

27 ball fifty for KL Rahul in the warm-up match against Australia, What a knock, KL. pic.twitter.com/c1NXOjCY17 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022

IND 47/0 in 4 Overs, KL Rahul Smashes Marcus Stoinis For 20 Runs

KL Rahul in full-flow in the warm-up match. pic.twitter.com/pFWJnpro30 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022

IND 16/0 in 2 Overs, KL Rahul Makes Fast Start

T20 WC Warm-up. 1.4: Kane Richardson to K L Rahul 4 runs, India 14/0 https://t.co/nr6yThmlgM #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2022

India Team for Warm-Up Match

Australia Opt to Field

IND vs AUS Practice Game

Good morning from Brisbane 🇮🇳 India vs Australia (Gabba) 9:30am IST, 9am PKT Pakistan vs England (Gabba) 1:30pm IST, 1pm PKT Both matches will be covered on #SportsYaari @YaariSports — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 17, 2022

