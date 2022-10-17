India continue their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches. The clash will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 17, 2022 (Monday). Star Sports will telecast the game for fans in India. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.
IND 157/5 in 17 Overs, Kane Richardson Dismisses Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik dismissed for 20 from 14 balls and India 155 for 5.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022
IND 138/4 in 15 Overs, Kane Richardson Dismisses Hardik Pandya
Pandya 2(5) gone DK walks in
— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 17, 2022
IND 125/3 in 13 Overs, Micthell Starc Dismisses Virat Kohli
Starc gets Virat Kohli for 19(13)
— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 17, 2022
IND 106/2 in 11 Overs, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Dominate
Virat Kohli MASSIVE inside out SIX over cover, the biggest part of the ground at the Gabba #ViratKohli𓃵 🇮🇳@imVkohli #SportsYaari
— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 17, 2022
IND 82/2 in 9 Overs, Rohit Sharma Dismissed
Rohit Sharma gone for 15(14)
— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 17, 2022
IND 79/1 in 8 Overs, KL Rahul Departs After Half-Century
End of a great knock from Rahul, 57 runs from 33 balls, good confidence boost, time for Kohli.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022
IND 69/0 in 6 Overs, KL Rahul Scores 27-Ball Fifty
27 ball fifty for KL Rahul in the warm-up match against Australia, What a knock, KL. pic.twitter.com/c1NXOjCY17
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022
IND 47/0 in 4 Overs, KL Rahul Smashes Marcus Stoinis For 20 Runs
KL Rahul in full-flow in the warm-up match. pic.twitter.com/pFWJnpro30
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022
IND 16/0 in 2 Overs, KL Rahul Makes Fast Start
T20 WC Warm-up. 1.4: Kane Richardson to K L Rahul 4 runs, India 14/0 https://t.co/nr6yThmlgM #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2022
India Team for Warm-Up Match
A look at our Team sheet for today's practice match against Australia.
Live - https://t.co/3dEaIjz140 #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wIcb6mBqa2
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2022
Australia Opt to Field
T20 WC Warm-up. Australia won the toss and elected to field. https://t.co/nr6yThDoiM #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2022
IND vs AUS Practice Game
Good morning from Brisbane 🇮🇳
India vs Australia (Gabba) 9:30am IST, 9am PKT
Pakistan vs England (Gabba) 1:30pm IST, 1pm PKT
Both matches will be covered on #SportsYaari @YaariSports
— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 17, 2022
