India continue their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches. The clash will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 17, 2022 (Monday). Star Sports will telecast the game for fans in India. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

IND 157/5 in 17 Overs, Kane Richardson Dismisses Dinesh Karthik

IND 138/4 in 15 Overs, Kane Richardson Dismisses Hardik Pandya

IND 125/3 in 13 Overs, Micthell Starc Dismisses Virat Kohli

IND 106/2 in 11 Overs, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Dominate

IND 82/2 in 9 Overs, Rohit Sharma Dismissed

IND 79/1 in 8 Overs, KL Rahul Departs After Half-Century

IND 69/0 in 6 Overs, KL Rahul Scores 27-Ball Fifty

IND 47/0 in 4 Overs, KL Rahul Smashes Marcus Stoinis For 20 Runs

IND 16/0 in 2 Overs, KL Rahul Makes Fast Start

India Team for Warm-Up Match

Australia Opt to Field

IND vs AUS Practice Game

