India continue their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches. The clash will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday). Star Sports will telecast the game for fans in India. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

Start Delayed Due To Rains

Heavy rain at The Gabba ahead of our final @T20WorldCup warm-up match against @BCCI in Brisbane #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8BSxqV7qcl — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 19, 2022

Heavy Rains At The Gabba

It's raining here at The Gabba currently. Cut off time for a 5 over-a-side game is 8.46 PM (4.16 PM IST)#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/o2Aa56nSoN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2022

IND vs NZ Warm-Up Match

Indian team has arrived at the Gabba but it’s still raining heavily #SportsYaari — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 19, 2022

