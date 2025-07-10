India Women created history by winning the IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025, and managed to seal the five-match series 3-1, thus handing the Indian women's national cricket team its first-ever T20I bilateral win over England Women. Batting first, England managed 126/7 as Radha Yadav and Shree Charani claimed four wickets between them to down the opposition batters. A late onslaught from Sophie Ecceleston (16*) and Issy Wong (11*) helped the hosts cross the 100-run mark. In reply, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a perfect start, adding 56 in 7 overs, but failed to score big. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (26) and Jermimah Rodrigues (24*) consolidated for the visitors, as the latter remained unbeaten to push India Women past the finish line with ease, and notch up a historic win. Sophie Ecclestone Becomes Youngest English Woman To Make 100 T20I Appearances, Presented With Special Cap by Everton Great Phil Jagielka Ahead of IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 (See Pics)

India Seal Series With Victory in IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)