The 4th Test between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad has ended in a draw. Batting first, Australia put up a good total of 480 on board. In reply, India finished their 1st innings at 571. Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant century for the home side. The visitors then batted throughout the day 5 and secured a draw. With this result, India have claimed the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 by a margin of 2-1. 'Aaj Plane Main Udaunga', Virat Kohli Cracks Jokes With Teammates During IND vs AUS 4th Test at Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

India Win Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

