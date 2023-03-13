Having scored a Test ton after nearly four years of runs drought, Virat Kohli seemed to be in a funny mood as the cameras caught him having a hilarious banter with his teammates during the fifth day of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia. In a video that went viral seemed to show the veteran run-machine saying, “10 minute dur hai. Plane mein pehle he baith jaunga. Main udaunga aaj." From the video, the reference of Kohli’s comment could not be found out but we can assume that he and his teammates were having some friendly banter during the day’s play. Virat Kohli Spotted Eating While Fielding at Slips During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023, Shares Snack With Shreyas Iyer (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Turns Pilot

Kohli saab, it's so laughing riot. Virat Kohli said '10 min dur hei, plane mei pehle Beth jaunga' 🤣😂👨‍✈️#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/7P8FXUmThJ — Gautam (@IndiaTweetrian) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)