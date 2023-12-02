Yuvraj Singh came up with a hilarious explanation to highlight the difference between social media and real life. While many things look glamorous and attractive on social media, they are not in real life and the former Indian cricketer's latest post perfectly explains that. The 2011 World Cup winner took to social media to share a video where he was seen playing golf. He captioned the post, "Instagram v/s Reality". In the first part of the video, he hit a perfectly clean shot with the golf club and wrote 'Instagram' on it. Next up, he plays a similar shot but ends up missing the ball entirely and the text 'Reality' shows on the screen. Yuvraj's video has gone viral on social media. Australian Fan Chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai…Vande Mataram’ During IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023 in Raipur, Video Goes Viral!

