An Australian cricket fan raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' as India took on Australia in the 4th T20I of the five-match series in Raipur on December 1. The fan, dressed in Australian colours, walked in front of a group of Indian supporters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur and raised the chants with the crowd following him as well. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, India defeated Australia to win the series 3-1 with one match remaining. India Break Pakistan’s Record of Most T20I Wins in Men’s Cricket With Victory Over Australia in Raipur.

